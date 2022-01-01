Octopus in Midtown East

Go
Midtown East restaurants
Toast

Midtown East restaurants that serve octopus

21be73b7-3f14-44b0-9368-705cf7c9ca46 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$26.00
over Santorini fava with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and capers
More about NERAI
Item pic

 

Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street

20 East 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
OCTOPUS ALLA LUCIANA$36.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown East

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Calamari

Chili

Curry Puffs

Lobsters

Crispy Tacos

Map

More near Midtown East to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston