Octopus in Midtown East

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
Avg 4.5
(2339 reviews)
Grilled Octopus
$26.00
over Santorini fava with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and capers
More about NERAI
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
20 East 49th Street, New York
No reviews yet
OCTOPUS ALLA LUCIANA
$36.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
