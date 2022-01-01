Rice bowls in Midtown East

Go
Midtown East restaurants
Toast

Midtown East restaurants that serve rice bowls

Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$9.95
jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
Crispy Rice Bowl image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

442 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Rice Bowl$15.00
Crispy Wild Rice, Arugula, Watermelon Radish, Scallion, Cucumber, Pickled Onion Tomato, Haloumi Cheese & A Fried Egg Served Over Spicy Aioli With Ginger Lemon Dressing.
More about Ruby's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown East

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Curry

Calamari

Chicken Curry

Chili

Pies

Lobsters

Map

More near Midtown East to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston