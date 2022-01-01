Thai tea in Midtown East

Go
Midtown East restaurants
Toast

Midtown East restaurants that serve thai tea

Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai iced tea$4.00
More about Mama's Cupboard

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown East

Rice Bowls

Curry Chicken

Octopus

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Curry Puffs

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Midtown East to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston