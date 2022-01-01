Midtown West American restaurants you'll love
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Proper Cobb
|$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
|A Great Grain Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|Popular items
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$8.25
Six pieces of juicy hand-breaded chicken fried crispy golden brown.
|SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
|PASTRAMI
Delightful and hot sliced pastrami available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Pastrami Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Pastrami Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville
809 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
BURGERMANIA INC
274 W 40th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Slider
|$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
|Big Boy
|$10.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
|5 pcs Organic Wings
|$7.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
City Winery
45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York
|Popular items
|Meat and Cheese Combo
|$18.00
An assortment of meats and cheeses with nuts, jams and mustards
|Assorted Chips
|$2.00
|CW Sauvignon Blanc Tap Glass
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
620 8th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side
|$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
|Grilled Corn Esquites
|$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
|2 Tenders
|$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller
30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level, NY
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Bowl
|$10.99
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions
|Sweet Plantains
|$4.50
Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Honey
|Shrimp Bowl
|$11.99
Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Green Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut
Friedman's
132 west 31 street, New York
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed, peanut hoisin dressing.
|CLASSIC B.L.A.T.
|$16.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Herb Aioli on Toasted sourdough w/ Herb fries
|Grilled Salmon Greek
|$18.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, oregano vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
596 10th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|FRENCH FRIES
|$8.00
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$14.00
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$8.00