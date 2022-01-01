Midtown West American restaurants you'll love

Schnipper's - Times Square image

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
With maple dipping sauce
A Great Grain Bowl$15.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN NUGGETS$8.25
Six pieces of juicy hand-breaded chicken fried crispy golden brown.
SHAWARMA
Exceptionally juicy thinly cut slices of dark meat chicken stacked in a cone-like shape, roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie-- on your choice of a pita, baguette, laffa, or plate.
PASTRAMI
Delightful and hot sliced pastrami available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Pastrami Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Pastrami Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Westville image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville
BURGERMANIA INC image

 

BURGERMANIA INC

274 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Slider$3.49
Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.
Big Boy$10.99
Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce
5 pcs Organic Wings$7.99
100% USDA Organic Wings
Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard
More about BURGERMANIA INC
City Winery image

 

City Winery

45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meat and Cheese Combo$18.00
An assortment of meats and cheeses with nuts, jams and mustards
Assorted Chips$2.00
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potato_chip
CW Sauvignon Blanc Tap Glass$13.00
More about City Winery
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken

620 8th Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side$9.49
Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.
Grilled Corn Esquites$3.99
Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.
2 Tenders$5.49
Served with a side of cool down sauce.
More about Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller image

 

FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller

30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Beef Bowl$10.99
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions
Sweet Plantains$4.50
Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Honey
Shrimp Bowl$11.99
Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Green Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut
More about FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed, peanut hoisin dressing.
CLASSIC B.L.A.T.$16.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Herb Aioli on Toasted sourdough w/ Herb fries
Grilled Salmon Greek$18.00
Romaine, feta, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, oregano vinaigrette.
More about Friedman's
Pennsylvania 6 image

 

Pennsylvania 6

132 West 31st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pennsylvania 6
Rainbow Room image

FRENCH FRIES

Rainbow Room

30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rainbow Room
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr Biggs Bar & Grill

596 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES$8.00
BBQ BACON BURGER$14.00
MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.00
More about Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
108 W40th St image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

108 W40th St

108 West 40th Street, New York

Avg 4 (1714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mediterrean Quinoa$16.00
50/50 Wings 6pc$14.00
French Onion Dip$20.00
More about 108 W40th St

