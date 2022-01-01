Midtown West bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Midtown West
More about Quality Italian New York
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Quality Italian New York
57 W 57th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
|House-Made Ricotta
|$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
|Filet Mignon Meatballs
|$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
More about Miznon
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Popular items
|Wild Mushroom Pita
|$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
|Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita
|$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about La Bonne Soupe
La Bonne Soupe
48 W 55th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Soupe à l'Oignon
|$13.00
sautéed onions in a white wine & chicken broth topped with croutons and melted gruyere cheese
|Boston Salad
|$11.00
Boston lettuce with shaved radishes, parmesan cheese & mustard vinaigrette dressing.
|Black Truffle Pizza
|$15.00
flat bread, crème fraiche, smoked mozzarella & black truffle paste
More about City Winery
City Winery
45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York
|Popular items
|Meat and Cheese Combo
|$18.00
An assortment of meats and cheeses with nuts, jams and mustards
|Assorted Chips
|$2.00
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potato_chip
|CW Sauvignon Blanc Tap Glass
|$13.00
More about Mozzarella & Vino
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Burrata Pugliese
|$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
|Wagyu burger
|$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
|Citrus and avocado salad
|$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Vida Verde
Vida Verde
248 West 55th Street, New York
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$14.00
Serrano Peppers, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Corn Tortilla Chips
|CAULIFOWER TACOS
|$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Guac, Sesame Seed Ashes, Micro Cilantro, Horchata-Chipotle Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro (vegan)
|Huitlacoche Quesadilla
|$15.00
Mexican Truffled Mushroom, Oaxaca Cheese Blend. Served on a Flour Tortilla with Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo
More about Felice
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice
15 West 56th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Pizzetta Margherita
|$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano
|L'Hamburger*
|$23.00
short-rib blend, taleggio, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut fries
|Rigatone Al Salmone
|$25.00
hand made rigatoni, salmon, smoked salmon, shallots, heavy cream, vermentino wine, parsley and pepperoncino
More about The Joyce Public House
The Joyce Public House
315 West 39th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Mash
|$7.00
|Meatloaf
|$20.00
|Ravioli
|$22.00
More about Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
596 10th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|FRENCH FRIES
|$8.00
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$14.00
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$8.00
More about 108 W40th St
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
108 W40th St
108 West 40th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Mediterrean Quinoa
|$16.00
|50/50 Wings 6pc
|$14.00
|French Onion Dip
|$20.00