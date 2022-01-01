Midtown West bars & lounges you'll love

Quality Italian New York image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Italian New York

57 W 57th St, New York

Avg 4.7 (4334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
House-Made Ricotta$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
Filet Mignon Meatballs$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
More about Quality Italian New York
Miznon image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Pita$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lamb Kebab Pita$15.50
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Miznon
La Bonne Soupe image

 

La Bonne Soupe

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soupe à l'Oignon$13.00
sautéed onions in a white wine & chicken broth topped with croutons and melted gruyere cheese
Boston Salad$11.00
Boston lettuce with shaved radishes, parmesan cheese & mustard vinaigrette dressing.
Black Truffle Pizza$15.00
flat bread, crème fraiche, smoked mozzarella & black truffle paste
More about La Bonne Soupe
City Winery image

 

City Winery

45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meat and Cheese Combo$18.00
An assortment of meats and cheeses with nuts, jams and mustards
Assorted Chips$2.00
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Potato_chip
CW Sauvignon Blanc Tap Glass$13.00
More about City Winery
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata Pugliese$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
Wagyu burger$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
Citrus and avocado salad$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Mozzarella & Vino
Vida Verde image

 

Vida Verde

248 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$14.00
Serrano Peppers, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Corn Tortilla Chips
CAULIFOWER TACOS$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Guac, Sesame Seed Ashes, Micro Cilantro, Horchata-Chipotle Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro (vegan)
Huitlacoche Quesadilla$15.00
Mexican Truffled Mushroom, Oaxaca Cheese Blend. Served on a Flour Tortilla with Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo
More about Vida Verde
Pennsylvania 6 image

 

Pennsylvania 6

132 West 31st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pennsylvania 6
11 - Daintree Midtown image

 

11 - Daintree Midtown

25 W 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about 11 - Daintree Midtown
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizzetta Margherita$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano
L'Hamburger*$23.00
short-rib blend, taleggio, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut fries
Rigatone Al Salmone$25.00
hand made rigatoni, salmon, smoked salmon, shallots, heavy cream, vermentino wine, parsley and pepperoncino
More about Felice
The Joyce Public House image

 

The Joyce Public House

315 West 39th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mash$7.00
Meatloaf$20.00
Ravioli$22.00
More about The Joyce Public House
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr Biggs Bar & Grill

596 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES$8.00
BBQ BACON BURGER$14.00
MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.00
More about Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
108 W40th St image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

108 W40th St

108 West 40th Street, New York

Avg 4 (1714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mediterrean Quinoa$16.00
50/50 Wings 6pc$14.00
French Onion Dip$20.00
More about 108 W40th St
Kings of Kobe image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.95
maple hot sauce or chipotle bbq sauce, sesame seeds (7pc or 14pcs)
Build Your Own Burger$13.95
get creative!
Sweet Potato Tots$7.75
served with a side of spicy maple mayo
More about Kings of Kobe

