Midtown West Chinese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Midtown West
More about Mala Project
Mala Project
122 1st Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
|Mine-Is-Better-Than-Yours Fried Noodle
|$15.00
Thick wheat noodle wok fried with oyster sauce, soy sauce, egg, bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushroom, and your choice of protein. Egg free option available please select modification.
|Eggplant With Roasted Garlic
|$9.00
Sweet and aromatic. Steamed with garlic, soy and vinegar sauce, scallions. Gluten Free option available please select modification.