Midtown West Chinese restaurants you'll love

Mala Project image

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
For One or to Share!
Mala Project specialty. Great to share or enjoyed by one. Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your spice level and favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy! For a hearty meal we recommend 5 ingredients per person.
Mine-Is-Better-Than-Yours Fried Noodle$15.00
Thick wheat noodle wok fried with oyster sauce, soy sauce, egg, bok choy, scallions, shiitake mushroom, and your choice of protein. Egg free option available please select modification.
Eggplant With Roasted Garlic$9.00
Sweet and aromatic. Steamed with garlic, soy and vinegar sauce, scallions. Gluten Free option available please select modification.
More about Mala Project
Blue Willow image

 

Blue Willow

40 W 56th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Blue Willow
Noodle Edition image

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stir Fried Udon$13.00
Shrimp, pork, bok choy, mushroom
Dan Dan Noodle$13.00
Ground pork, bok choy, peanuts, bean sprouts
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles$15.00
Beef, onion, scallion
More about Noodle Edition

