Midtown West dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
1794 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Banana Pudding Small to go
|$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
|Peanut Butter Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
|Double Fudge Brownie to go
|$3.50
A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!
1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York
|Red Velvet Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$7.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
12 ounces
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Red Velvet Cake Slice to go
|$7.25
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York
|Lemon Bar to go
|$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
|Choc/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..