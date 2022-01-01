Midtown West Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Midtown West
More about Upside Pizza
Upside Pizza
270 W 39th St, New York
|Popular items
|Fuzzy Dunlop Pie
|$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
|Pepperoni Papi Pie
|$32.00
|Falcowitz Pie
|$32.00
More about Quality Italian New York
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Quality Italian New York
57 W 57th St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
|House-Made Ricotta
|$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
|Filet Mignon Meatballs
|$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
More about Mozzarella & Vino
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Burrata Pugliese
|$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
|Wagyu burger
|$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
|Citrus and avocado salad
|$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Il Gattopardo
Il Gattopardo
13 West 54th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Lobster Ravioli
|$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
|Beet Salad
|$24.00
Oven roasted organic beet and robiola cheese over baby kale, finished with toasted walnuts
|CHRISTMAS Dover Sole
|$69.00
Broiled Dover sole with salmoriglio sauce, served with roasted cauliflower
More about Felice
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice
15 West 56th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Pizzetta Margherita
|$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano
|L'Hamburger*
|$23.00
short-rib blend, taleggio, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut fries
|Rigatone Al Salmone
|$25.00
hand made rigatoni, salmon, smoked salmon, shallots, heavy cream, vermentino wine, parsley and pepperoncino