Midtown West Italian restaurants you'll love

Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

270 W 39th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fuzzy Dunlop Pie$32.00
House Pickled Peppers, Berkshire Pork, Splotched Sauce & Mozzarella - A little kick but nothing to crazy on the spice scale. A truly magnificent slice.
Pepperoni Papi Pie$32.00
Falcowitz Pie$32.00
More about Upside Pizza
Quality Italian New York image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Italian New York

57 W 57th St, New York

Avg 4.7 (4334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka$48.00
Calabrian Chilies, Crispy Garlic
House-Made Ricotta$17.00
Sicilian Oregano Flower Honey, Pine Nuts, Sesame Focaccia (3 Focaccia Per Order)
Filet Mignon Meatballs$21.00
Tomato Sugo, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
More about Quality Italian New York
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata Pugliese$19.00
Burrata Pugliese scented with basil oil served with pickled giardiniera
Wagyu burger$24.00
Wagyu beef burger, all-natural Colorado raised, with local tomatoes and romaine hearts, and roasted fingerling potatoes
Citrus and avocado salad$15.00
Served with fennel and Gaeta olives, with a fresh mint dressing
More about Mozzarella & Vino
Il Gattopardo image

 

Il Gattopardo

13 West 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Ravioli$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
Beet Salad$24.00
Oven roasted organic beet and robiola cheese over baby kale, finished with toasted walnuts
CHRISTMAS Dover Sole$69.00
Broiled Dover sole with salmoriglio sauce, served with roasted cauliflower
More about Il Gattopardo
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizzetta Margherita$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano
L'Hamburger*$23.00
short-rib blend, taleggio, bacon, red onion confit, pickle, tomato, hand-cut fries
Rigatone Al Salmone$25.00
hand made rigatoni, salmon, smoked salmon, shallots, heavy cream, vermentino wine, parsley and pepperoncino
More about Felice

