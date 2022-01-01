Bacon cheeseburgers in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
With thick cut applewood smoked bacon
|Bacon Blue Ring Burger
|$12.50
Danish blue cheese burger with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, an onion ring, pickles, red onion, and BBQ Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
596 10th Ave, New York
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$14.00
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kings of Kobe
650 West 42nd St, New York
|The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger Pounder
|$30.75
double applewood smoked bacon, double cheese - sharp cheddar and smoked gouda
|The Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
|$22.75
