Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve beef stew

Sophie's Cuban image

 

Sophie's Cuban - Midtown West

21 West 45th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew$15.99
More about Sophie's Cuban - Midtown West
Item pic

 

Sophie's Cuban - Bryant Park

1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Potato W/ Ground Beef Stew$4.99
Contains Dairy.
More about Sophie's Cuban - Bryant Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Fish Tacos

Fish Sandwiches

French Onion Soup

Gyoza

Chicken Soup

Ceviche

Pork Chops

Blt Sandwiches

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (599 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (137 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston