Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRISKET
Hot open brisket available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Brisket Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Brisket Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Brisket Sausage image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1407 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.5 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sausage$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Veggie Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

Prosciutto

Cheesecake

Tortas

Muffins

Arugula Salad

Short Ribs

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston