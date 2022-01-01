Brisket in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve brisket
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|BRISKET
Hot open brisket available as a Sandwich or as a Plate.
The Brisket Sandwich includes coleslaw and pickle on the side.
The Brisket Plate includes bread and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes with gravy.
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
1407 Broadway, New York
|Brisket Sausage
|$13.50
Made with all naturally raised beef and freshly ground spices. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.