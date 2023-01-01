Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Chai Lattes
Midtown West restaurants that serve chai lattes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville - Hell's Kitchen
809 9th Ave, New York
Avg 4.8
(3239 reviews)
Chai Latte
$5.00
More about Westville - Hell's Kitchen
Friedman's - Herald Square
132 west 31 street, New York
No reviews yet
Dirty Chai Latte
$4.50
Chai Latte
$4.50
Harney & sons. Cinnamon.
More about Friedman's - Herald Square
