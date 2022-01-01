Cheeseburgers in Midtown West
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Folded Cheeseburger Pita
|$15.00
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
La Bonne Soupe
48 W 55th Street, New York
|Cheeseburger Français (L/D)
|$15.00
1/2 pound ground beef grilled to perfection. Served on toasted brioche, sliced brie, caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato