Chicken sandwiches in Midtown West

Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1407 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.5 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, spicy honey mustard, brioche bun, herb fries
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Saltimbocca Sandwich$13.20
Chicken a la Plancha, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Lemon Caper Aioli, Baguette
108 W40th St image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

108 W40th St

108 West 40th Street, New York

Avg 4 (1714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
