Chicken sandwiches in Midtown West

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
1407 Broadway, New York
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Friedman's
132 west 31 street, New York
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, spicy honey mustard, brioche bun, herb fries
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Chicken Saltimbocca Sandwich
|$13.20
Chicken a la Plancha, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Lemon Caper Aioli, Baguette