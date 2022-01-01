Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Chips And Salsa
Midtown West restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
Avg 4.2
(1126 reviews)
Chips + Salsa
$5.50
More about Azulé Cantina
Amor Loco
134 West 46th Street, New York
No reviews yet
Salsa & Chips
$7.00
More about Amor Loco
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West
French Toast
Curry
Veggie Burritos
Steak Frites
French Onion Soup
Beef Noodles
Ravioli
Cookies
More near Midtown West to explore
Midtown East
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston