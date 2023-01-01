Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crepes in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Crepes
Midtown West restaurants that serve crepes
La Bonne
48 W 55th Street, New York
No reviews yet
CREPE FORESTIERE
$18.00
Crepe Forestiere
$20.00
More about La Bonne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carnegie Diner & Cafe - Central Park Carnegie
205 w 57th st, New York
Avg 4.2
(137 reviews)
Sweet Crepe
$17.95
More about Carnegie Diner & Cafe - Central Park Carnegie
