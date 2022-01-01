Cupcakes in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve cupcakes
Magnolia Bakery
1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York
|2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go
|$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Choc/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
Magnolia Bakery
383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York
|2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go
|$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Choc/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.