Cupcakes in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

1240 Avenue of the Americas, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

Magnolia Bakery

383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)
Takeout
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Fish Tacos

Burritos

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Cheesecake

Braised Short Ribs

Chicken Tenders

Short Ribs

Carne Asada Tacos

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston