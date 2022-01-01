Curry in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve curry
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CURRY CHICKEN
|$24.95
Chicken and vegetables in curry sauce
Go! Go! Curry!
273 West 38th Street, New York
|Veggie Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
|Extra Curry
|$3.55
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.