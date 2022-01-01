Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry chicken in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Curry Chicken
Midtown West restaurants that serve curry chicken
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
No reviews yet
CURRY CHICKEN
$24.95
Chicken and vegetables in curry sauce
More about KOSHER DELUXE
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tonchin
13 W 36th St, New York
Avg 4.6
(3865 reviews)
Curry Cheese Chicken Wings 8PC
$20.00
chicken wing, white pepper,
teriyaki sauce, parmigiano cheese, chive
More about Tonchin
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West
Buffalo Wings
French Fries
Tacos
Pies
Potstickers
Omelettes
Pancakes
Turkey Burgers
More near Midtown West to explore
Midtown East
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston