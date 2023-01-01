Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Custard in
Midtown West
/
New York
/
Midtown West
/
Custard
Midtown West restaurants that serve custard
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
No reviews yet
CUSTARD DOUGHNUT
$3.00
More about Kosher Deluxe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carnegie Diner & Cafe - Central Park Carnegie
205 w 57th st, New York
Avg 4.2
(137 reviews)
Coconut Custard Pie
$10.25
More about Carnegie Diner & Cafe - Central Park Carnegie
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West
Flan
Lobster Rolls
Wontons
Arugula Salad
Lobsters
Tuna Salad
Chicken Curry
Sliders
More near Midtown West to explore
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.2
(48 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(604 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(232 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston