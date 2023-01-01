Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CUSTARD DOUGHNUT$3.00
More about Kosher Deluxe
Carnegie Diner & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnegie Diner & Cafe - Central Park Carnegie

205 w 57th st, New York

Avg 4.2 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Custard Pie$10.25
More about Carnegie Diner & Cafe - Central Park Carnegie

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Flan

Lobster Rolls

Wontons

Arugula Salad

Lobsters

Tuna Salad

Chicken Curry

Sliders

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (604 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston