Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich$15.00
Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH FILLET SANDWICH/ WRAP$16.95
More about KOSHER DELUXE

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Carne Asada Tacos

Sliders

Cappuccino

Chicken Tenders

Pork Belly

Cookies

Falafel Pitas

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston