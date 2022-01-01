Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve flautas

Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
Flauta de Queso$12.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese and brushed tomato
More about Mercado
Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado
Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado
Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado
Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Potstickers

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston