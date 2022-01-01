Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Midtown West

Midtown West restaurants
Midtown West restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$17.95
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok and tossed with egg and garlic soy sauce.
With your choice of beef or chicken, beef and chicken, delightful hot shredded pastrami, or sautéed vegetables.
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$17.95
BEEF FRIED RICE$17.95
Traditional Asian style Meat & rice mix
More about Kosher Deluxe
Item pic

 

Mala Project - East Village

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Xiangxi Fried Rice$15.00
Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice
Left Over Fried Rice$15.00
Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg
More about Mala Project - East Village
Blue Willow image

 

Blue Willow

40 W 56th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
湘西炒饭 Xiang Xi Fried Rice$17.00
More about Blue Willow
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles image

NOODLES

Noodle Edition - 18 w 45th street

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles$15.00
Beef, onion, scallion
Wok-Fried Thin Rice Noodles$13.00
More about Noodle Edition - 18 w 45th street

