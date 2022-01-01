Fried rice in Midtown West
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$17.95
Steamed rice stir-fried in a wok and tossed with egg and garlic soy sauce.
With your choice of beef or chicken, beef and chicken, delightful hot shredded pastrami, or sautéed vegetables.
|VEGETABLE FRIED RICE
|$17.95
|BEEF FRIED RICE
|$17.95
Traditional Asian style Meat & rice mix
Mala Project - East Village
122 1st Avenue, New York
|Xiangxi Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pickled Green Beans, Bird-Eye Chili Peppers, Chinese Bacon, and Egg All Wok-Fried With Rice
|Left Over Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pork Belly and Green Beans Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce, Then Wok-fried With Rice and Egg