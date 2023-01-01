Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Midtown West

Midtown West restaurants
Midtown West restaurants that serve lasagna

La Bonne Soupe image

 

La Bonne

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna aux Champignons$30.00
More about La Bonne
Il Gattopardo image

 

Il Gattopardo

13 West 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna Di Carnevale$34.00
Lasagna "di Carnevale" with mini meatballs, ricotta and smoked mozzarella
More about Il Gattopardo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Lasagna$13.25
Too many veggies to list!
Broken Lasagna$15.50
Baked with Broken Meatballs, Ricotta, San Marzano Sauce, Lioni Mozzarella
Broken Lasagna Pizza$0.00
Hand Dipped Ricotta - Crumbled Meatball - Tomato Sauce - Pasta Pieces
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice - Felice 56

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Tradizionale$28.00
homemade spinach pasta, slow-cooked veal ragù, béchamel, Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce
More about Felice - Felice 56

