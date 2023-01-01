Lasagna in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Il Gattopardo
Il Gattopardo
13 West 54th Street, New York
|Lasagna Di Carnevale
|$34.00
Lasagna "di Carnevale" with mini meatballs, ricotta and smoked mozzarella
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Vegetable Lasagna
|$13.25
Too many veggies to list!
|Broken Lasagna
|$15.50
Baked with Broken Meatballs, Ricotta, San Marzano Sauce, Lioni Mozzarella
|Broken Lasagna Pizza
|$0.00
Hand Dipped Ricotta - Crumbled Meatball - Tomato Sauce - Pasta Pieces