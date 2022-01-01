Peanut butter cookies in Midtown West

Go
Midtown West restaurants
Toast

Midtown West restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Peanut Butter Cookie to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
More about Magnolia Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown West

Banana Pudding

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Carne Asada Tacos

Ravioli

Fudge

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Map

More near Midtown West to explore

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston