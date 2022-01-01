Quesadillas in Midtown West

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
More about Azulé Cantina
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Skirt steak, melted cheese, flour tortilla
More about Anejo
Quesadilla image

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side corn salad
More about Amor Loco
Item pic

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
More about La Esquina - Midtown
Quesadilla image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Dumbo

1385 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
More about Taco Dumbo
Vida Verde image

 

Vida Verde

248 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1989 reviews)
Takeout
Huitlacoche Quesadilla$15.00
Mexican Truffled Mushroom, Oaxaca Cheese Blend. Served on a Flour Tortilla with Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, Mexican Cheese Blend, Avocado Salsa. Served on a Flour Tortilla with Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo
Bistec Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, Mexican Cheese Blend, Avocado Salsa. Served on a Flour Tortilla with Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo
More about Vida Verde

