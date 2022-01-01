Quesadillas in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
|Quesadilla
|$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
Skirt steak, melted cheese, flour tortilla
Amor Loco
134 West 46th Street, New York
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried pinto beans, sour cream, cotija cheese, side corn salad
TACOS
La Esquina - Midtown
200 W 55th St,, New York
|QUESADILLA DE POLLO
|$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Dumbo
1385 Broadway, New York
|Quesadilla
|$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
Vida Verde
248 West 55th Street, New York
|Huitlacoche Quesadilla
|$15.00
Mexican Truffled Mushroom, Oaxaca Cheese Blend. Served on a Flour Tortilla with Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, Mexican Cheese Blend, Avocado Salsa. Served on a Flour Tortilla with Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo
|Bistec Quesadilla
|$17.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, Mexican Cheese Blend, Avocado Salsa. Served on a Flour Tortilla with Mexican Crema & Pico de Gallo