Ravioli in Midtown West

Midtown West restaurants that serve ravioli

Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli al pomodoro$23.00
Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta, burrata and parmigiano Reggiano, in fresh plum tomato and basil sauce
More about Mozzarella & Vino
Il Gattopardo image

 

Il Gattopardo

13 West 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
More about Il Gattopardo
Ravioli Della Casa image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Della Casa$24.00
house made spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
The Joyce Public House image

 

The Joyce Public House

315 West 39th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli$22.00
More about The Joyce Public House

