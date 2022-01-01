Ravioli in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Mozzarella & Vino
PASTA • SALADS
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Ravioli al pomodoro
|$23.00
Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta, burrata and parmigiano Reggiano, in fresh plum tomato and basil sauce
More about Il Gattopardo
Il Gattopardo
13 West 54th Street, New York
|Lobster Ravioli
|$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
More about Felice
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice
15 West 56th Street, New York
|Ravioli Della Casa
|$24.00
house made spinach and ricotta ravioli, butter and sage sauce, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano