Tacos in Midtown West

Choose Any 3 Tacos image

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Choose Any 3 Tacos$11.75
More about Azulé Cantina
Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos image

 

KAHLO

525 W 29th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos$18.00
(3 tacos) Guajillo Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Cured Cabbage
Cochinita Pibil Tacos$18.00
(3 tacos) Achiote Morita Pork Loin, Habanero Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
Garden Tacos$14.00
(3 tacos) Sautéed Corn, Baby Zucchini, Squash Blossom, White Cabbage
(Vegan)
More about KAHLO
Tacos de Carne Asada image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pescado$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Pc Cauliflower Taco$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
3 Pc Pork Taco$21.00
Confit pork shoulder, pickled onions, salsa verde, cilantro
2 Pc Shrimp Taco$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
More about Anejo
Carne Asada Tacos image

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Birria Queso Tacos$18.00
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
More about Amor Loco
PESCADO TACO image

TACOS

La Esquina - Midtown

200 W 55th St,, New York

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
PESCADO TACO$4.95
Grilled market fish, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
CARNITAS TACO$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
More about La Esquina - Midtown
Choose Any 3 Tacos image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Dumbo

1385 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Choose Any 3 Tacos$11.75
More about Taco Dumbo
Vida Verde image

 

Vida Verde

248 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1989 reviews)
Takeout
CAULIFOWER TACOS$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Guac, Sesame Seed Ashes, Micro Cilantro, Horchata-Chipotle Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro (vegan)
STEAK TACOS$17.00
Watercress Marinated Steak, Crispy Cheese, Roasted Salsa Verde. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
CRISPY FISH TACOS$17.00
Breaded Market Fish, Black Bean Puree, Mexican Crema, Cabbage, Smokey Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
More about Vida Verde

