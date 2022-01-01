Tacos in Midtown West
Midtown West restaurants that serve tacos
More about KAHLO
KAHLO
525 W 29th St, New York
|Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos
|$18.00
(3 tacos) Guajillo Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Cured Cabbage
|Cochinita Pibil Tacos
|$18.00
(3 tacos) Achiote Morita Pork Loin, Habanero Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
|Garden Tacos
|$14.00
(3 tacos) Sautéed Corn, Baby Zucchini, Squash Blossom, White Cabbage
(Vegan)
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Skirt steak adobado, avocado, chipotle salsa roja, onion, cilantro (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pescado
|$16.00
Baja style crispy fluke tacos with kohlrabi-habanero slaw and chipotle aioli (3 appetizer size per order)
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Adobo-marinated chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo (3 appetizer size per order)
More about Anejo
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|2 Pc Cauliflower Taco
|$14.00
Pineapple-arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aoli
|3 Pc Pork Taco
|$21.00
Confit pork shoulder, pickled onions, salsa verde, cilantro
|2 Pc Shrimp Taco
|$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
More about Amor Loco
Amor Loco
134 West 46th Street, New York
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
|Birria Queso Tacos
|$18.00
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
steak, red onion, cilantra, guacamole, radish
More about La Esquina - Midtown
TACOS
La Esquina - Midtown
200 W 55th St,, New York
|PESCADO TACO
|$4.95
Grilled market fish, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
|TACO DE CAMARON
|$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
|CARNITAS TACO
|$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
More about Vida Verde
Vida Verde
248 West 55th Street, New York
|CAULIFOWER TACOS
|$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Guac, Sesame Seed Ashes, Micro Cilantro, Horchata-Chipotle Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro (vegan)
|STEAK TACOS
|$17.00
Watercress Marinated Steak, Crispy Cheese, Roasted Salsa Verde. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
|CRISPY FISH TACOS
|$17.00
Breaded Market Fish, Black Bean Puree, Mexican Crema, Cabbage, Smokey Salsa. Served on House Made Corn Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro