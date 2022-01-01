Morningside Heights Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Morningside Heights

Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Popular items
Grilled Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
Chipotle Chicken Panini$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese
Beet Salad$12.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette
Max SoHa image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Popular items
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$11.95
roasted beets, mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts & honey mustard vinaigrette
Seared Striped Sea Bass Livornese$23.95
capers, black olives, chopped tomatoes, shrimp & a side of sauteed brussel sprouts
Salmone Alla Griglia$23.95
grilled salmon filet with lemon, caper-butter sauce & a side of spinach
Bar314 image

 

Bar314

1260 Amsterdam Ave, New York

