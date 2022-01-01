Morningside Heights Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Morningside Heights
More about Max Caffe'
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo
|Chipotle Chicken Panini
|$14.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese
|Beet Salad
|$12.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Max SoHa
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$11.95
roasted beets, mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts & honey mustard vinaigrette
|Seared Striped Sea Bass Livornese
|$23.95
capers, black olives, chopped tomatoes, shrimp & a side of sauteed brussel sprouts
|Salmone Alla Griglia
|$23.95
grilled salmon filet with lemon, caper-butter sauce & a side of spinach