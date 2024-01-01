Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Morningside Heights
/
New York
/
Morningside Heights
/
French Toast
Morningside Heights restaurants that serve french toast
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
French Toast
$11.95
with fresh strawberries
More about Max SoHa
Community Food & Juice
2893 Broadway, New York City
No reviews yet
French Toast
$19.00
Berry compote, real maple syrup.
Sub Gluten-free Toast $2
More about Community Food & Juice
Browse other tasty dishes in Morningside Heights
Croissants
Carrot Cake
Salmon
Cake
Chocolate Croissants
Pancakes
More near Morningside Heights to explore
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(47 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Theater District
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1444 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(916 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1271 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston