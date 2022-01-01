Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Murray Hill restaurants you'll love

Go
Murray Hill restaurants
Toast

Murray Hill's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin american
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Murray Hill restaurants

Tuttles image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tuttles

735 2nd, New York

Avg 3.9 (393 reviews)
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole$15.50
Tuttles Burger$15.00
Blue Point Oysters$1.00
More about Tuttles
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill image

 

Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

633 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Cobb$35.00
lobster, crabmeat, shrimp, avocado, blue cheese, boiled egg, bacon, scallions, tomato, buttermilk ranch dressing served on the side
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
freshly shucked clams, bacon, potato, cream
Linguini With Freshly Shucked Littlenecks$32.00
choice of traditional red or white clam sauce
More about Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

369 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breaded Chicken$15.99
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
Spicy Grilled Chicken$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Blue Haven East image

 

Blue Haven East

493 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Blue Haven East
The 86 image

 

The 86

32 E 32 Street, New York

No reviews yet
More about The 86
Le Pain Quotidien image

 

Le Pain Quotidien

370 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
More about Le Pain Quotidien
Dos Toros image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dos Toros

285 Madison Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (80 reviews)
More about Dos Toros
Gregorys Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • PASTRY

Gregorys Coffee

122 E 42nd Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
More about Gregorys Coffee
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

593 1st. Ave, NYC

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Murray Hill

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Murray Hill to explore

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (517 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston