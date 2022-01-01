NoHo restaurants you'll love
More about Fish Cheeks
SEAFOOD
Fish Cheeks
55 BOND STREET, New York
|Popular items
|Crab Fried Rice to go
|$27.00
Crab, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with nam jjm seafood and prik nam pla.
|Green Curry to go
|$23.00
Vegan. Thai basil, red finger chili, roasted seasonal vegetables served with jasmine rice. Moderately spicy.
|Corn Salad to go
|$12.00
Vegan. Steamed corn, cherry tomato, long beans, garlic, lime, Thai bird's eye chili. Moderately spicy.
More about Joe Coffee
Joe Coffee
166 Crosby Street, New York
|Popular items
|The Daily
|$16.00
The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz
|Wild Blueberry Doughnut
|$3.68
By Doughnut Plant