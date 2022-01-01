Nolita breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Nolita
More about Sant Ambroeus
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Salmone Con Lenticchie*
|$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
|Insalata Centocolori
|$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Cavolfiore e Mostarda
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
More about The Butcher's Daughter
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Popular items
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
|Vampire Slayer
|$4.00
Ginger*
Lemon*
Garlic*
Cayenne*
|Artichoke Quesadilla
|$16.00
More about Ruby's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Bronte
|$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
|Fries
|$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
|Shrimp Pasta
|$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.