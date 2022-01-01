Nolita breakfast spots you'll love

Nolita restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Nolita

Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmone Con Lenticchie*$44.00
Faroe Islands salmon, beluga lentils, fall caponata, parsley-caper intingolo *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
Insalata Centocolori$24.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Cavolfiore e Mostarda$12.00
roasted cauliflower, Dijon mustard
More about Sant Ambroeus
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
Vampire Slayer$4.00
Ginger*
Lemon*
Garlic*
Cayenne*
Artichoke Quesadilla$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Ruby's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese On Toasted Ciabatta.
Fries$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning With Our Famous Truffle Aioli.
Shrimp Pasta$17.00
Grilled Shrimp, Spaghetti, Chili Flakes, Cream, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Breadcrumbs.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Wayan image

 

Wayan

20 Spring St, New York

Avg 4.1 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Wayan

