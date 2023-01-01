Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Nolita

Go
Nolita restaurants
Toast

Nolita restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
Flourless Valrhona chocolate cake with Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street
Item pic

COOKIES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Milk Bar - Nolita

246 Mott St, New York

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CAKE 6" Chocolate B'day$62.00
The classic Birthday Cake, but make it chocolate. Decadent chocolate cake plus chocolate chips, layered with creamy Birthday frosting, crunchy Birthday crumbs, and rainbow sprinkles.
Serves 6-8 people.
More about Milk Bar - Nolita

Browse other tasty dishes in Nolita

Dumplings

Pudding

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chili

Dumpling Soup

Cake

Pancakes

Map

More near Nolita to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (114 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston