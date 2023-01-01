Crispy chicken in Nolita
Nolita restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Side of Crispy Chicken
|$7.00
More about Nom Wah Nolita
Nom Wah Nolita
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Crispy Chicken Buns
|$8.50
Steamed buns filled with panko crusted chicken, iceberg lettuce, scallion, and creamy sesame sauce (2 pieces).
|Crispy Chicken Box
|$12.00
Panko crusted chicken served over white jasmine rice with lettuce, cucumber, pickled onions, and scallions. Topped with creamy sesame sauce.