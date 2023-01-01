Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Nolita

Nolita restaurants
Nolita restaurants that serve crispy chicken

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Crispy Chicken$7.00
More about Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street
Nom Wah Nolita

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Buns$8.50
Steamed buns filled with panko crusted chicken, iceberg lettuce, scallion, and creamy sesame sauce (2 pieces).
Crispy Chicken Box$12.00
Panko crusted chicken served over white jasmine rice with lettuce, cucumber, pickled onions, and scallions. Topped with creamy sesame sauce.
More about Nom Wah Nolita

