Dumpling soup in Nolita
Nolita restaurants that serve dumpling soup
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP
|$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Frozen Chicken Soup Dumplings
|$21.50
1.5# bag. Chicken dumplings filled with broth.
|Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings
|$21.50
1.5# bag. Pork dumplings filled with broth.
|House Special Dumplings In Soup
|$12.00
Minced pork and shrimp dumplings with Chinese greens. Served in a roasted vegetable broth.