Dumpling soup in Nolita

Nolita restaurants
Toast

Nolita restaurants that serve dumpling soup

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Frozen Chicken Soup Dumplings$21.50
1.5# bag. Chicken dumplings filled with broth.
Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings$21.50
1.5# bag. Pork dumplings filled with broth.
House Special Dumplings In Soup$12.00
Minced pork and shrimp dumplings with Chinese greens. Served in a roasted vegetable broth.
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

