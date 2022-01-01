Dumplings in Nolita
Nolita restaurants that serve dumplings
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP
|$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$7.00
Minced shrimp in handmade wheat wrapper. (4 pieces)
|Frozen Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings
|$22.00
1.5# bag. Chicken and Napa cabbage in wheat wrappers.
|Frozen Chive, Pork, and Shrimp Dumplings (GF)
|$28.00
1.5# bag. Frozen chive, pork, and shrimp dumplings. Gluten Free.
PROCESSED IN A FACILITY THAT ALSO PROCESSES WHEAT.