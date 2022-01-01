Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Nolita

Nolita restaurants
Nolita restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Dumplings$7.00
Minced shrimp in handmade wheat wrapper. (4 pieces)
Frozen Chicken and Cabbage Dumplings$22.00
1.5# bag. Chicken and Napa cabbage in wheat wrappers.
Frozen Chive, Pork, and Shrimp Dumplings (GF)$28.00
1.5# bag. Frozen chive, pork, and shrimp dumplings. Gluten Free.
PROCESSED IN A FACILITY THAT ALSO PROCESSES WHEAT.
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

