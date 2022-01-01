Edamame in Nolita
Nolita restaurants that serve edamame
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Frozen Edamame Dumplings
|$25.00
1.5# bag. Mix of edamame, mushrooms, and Chinese chives in spinach wrappers, cooking instructions included.
|Edamame Dumplings In Soup (V)
|$12.00
Edamame dumplings and Chinese greens. Served in a roasted vegetable broth. Vegan.
|Boiled Edamame Dumplings (V)
|$6.50
Boiled edamame, mushrooms, and Chinese chives in spinach wrappers. Vegan. (4 pieces).
Bondi Sushi
75 Kenmare Street, New York
|Edamame
|$7.00
**Vegan**
|Spicy Edamame
|$7.00