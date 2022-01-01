Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Nolita

Nolita restaurants that serve edamame

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Frozen Edamame Dumplings$25.00
1.5# bag. Mix of edamame, mushrooms, and Chinese chives in spinach wrappers, cooking instructions included.
Edamame Dumplings In Soup (V)$12.00
Edamame dumplings and Chinese greens. Served in a roasted vegetable broth. Vegan.
Boiled Edamame Dumplings (V)$6.50
Boiled edamame, mushrooms, and Chinese chives in spinach wrappers. Vegan. (4 pieces).
Bondi Sushi

75 Kenmare Street, New York

TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$7.00
**Vegan**
Spicy Edamame$7.00
