Egg sandwiches in Nolita

Nolita restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Chedder cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
Sunnyside Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Relish, Hash Brown On A Sesame Bun.
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|THAI DINER EGG SANDWICH
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Sai Oua Herbal Sausage, American Cheese & Thai Basil wrapped in a homemade Roti. Served with Roasted Chili Nam Jim.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Soy, Egg, Allium (in sausage and sauce), Fish, Dairy