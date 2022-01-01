Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Nolita

Go
Nolita restaurants
Toast

Nolita restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Chedder cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$13.00
Sunnyside Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Spicy Relish, Hash Brown On A Sesame Bun.
More about Ruby's Cafe
c54d52a3-c103-4d52-9ce4-3def6bf1814a image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI DINER EGG SANDWICH$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Sai Oua Herbal Sausage, American Cheese & Thai Basil wrapped in a homemade Roti. Served with Roasted Chili Nam Jim.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Soy, Egg, Allium (in sausage and sauce), Fish, Dairy
More about Thai Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Nolita

Dumplings

Cookies

Salmon

Shrimp Soup

French Toast

Dumpling Soup

Chicken Salad

Cake

Map

More near Nolita to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston