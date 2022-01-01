SoHo restaurants you'll love

SoHo restaurants
Must-try SoHo restaurants

Maman Soho image

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman Soho
Le Botaniste image

SOUPS • SALADS

Le Botaniste

127 Grand St, New York

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Magic Miso$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
Veggie Balls$7.50
Beet and superseeds balls served with spread.
Contains : onion, corn, pea protein, cucumber, chia, hemp, sunflower oil.
No substitutions. Gluten Free. Organic.
$7.95
Do it Yourself Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

267 Lafayette Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sant Ambroeus
