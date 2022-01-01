SoHo restaurants you'll love
More about Maman Soho
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
Popular items
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Katie Sandwich
$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Quiche Lorraine
$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Le Botaniste
SOUPS • SALADS
Le Botaniste
127 Grand St, New York
Popular items
Magic Miso
$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
Veggie Balls
$7.50
Beet and superseeds balls served with spread.
Contains : onion, corn, pea protein, cucumber, chia, hemp, sunflower oil.
No substitutions. Gluten Free. Organic.
$7.95
Do it Yourself Bowl
$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.