South Village restaurants you'll love

Go
South Village restaurants
Toast

South Village's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Southern
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try South Village restaurants

Westville Hudson image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Hudson
Houseman image

HAMBURGERS

Houseman

508 Greenwich Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Left Side of the Menu II Meal Kit$100.00
***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***
- Smoked bluefish
- Pistachio and dried mint pesto
- Oat-chickpea crackers
- Citrus and tardivo salad
- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup
- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit
- Beluga lentils
- Spiced date cake
Chicken$34.00
Roasted chicken, yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.
Cabbage$16.00
Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.
More about Houseman
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR image

 

Jerrell’s BETR BRGR

117 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Supr BETR BRGR$15.00
Fully loaded DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, "bacon", vegan chili, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
Cookies N Cream$8.00
Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with crushed Oreos. Topped with vegan whipped cream, crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle.
Loaded Chili Fries$10.00
Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.
More about Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
Altro Paradiso image

 

Altro Paradiso

234 Spring Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wagyu Burger$26.00
Caramelized radicchio, Gorgonzola, and French fries.
Fennel Salad$21.00
With Castelvetrano olives and provolone.
(GF)
(Vegetarian)
Torta$13.00
Dark chocolate and walnut cake with whipped cream.
(Vegetarian)
(GF)
More about Altro Paradiso
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capellini Corallo$21.95
Angel hair pasta with mussels, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat in a rich tomato sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese$15.95
Fresh pasta tubes in a classic tomato meat sauce
Taglierini Sorrento$21.95
Fresh, thin black squid ink noodles with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, clams, fresh chopped tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, white wine and garlic sauce
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
232 Bleecker image

 

232 Bleecker

232 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Salad$18.00
smoked almonds, fig vinaigrette
Veggie Burger Single$19.00
pickled carrots, crispy cheddar
Beets & Lentils$12.00
shiso, pickled ginger
More about 232 Bleecker
Maman King image

 

Maman King

375 Hudson Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Brianna Sandwich$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman King
Pinch Chinese image

 

Pinch Chinese

177 Prince Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (6830 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peking Duck Feast [Thursday Pick-Up]$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON THURSDAY, NOV. 25 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
Peking Duck Feast [Wednesday Pick-Up]$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
More about Pinch Chinese
12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal image

 

12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal

56 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal
12 Chairs - SoHo 56 MacDougal image

 

12 Chairs - SoHo 56 MacDougal

56 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 12 Chairs - SoHo 56 MacDougal
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON

Butterfunk Biscuit Co

30 Vandam, New York

Avg 3.6 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Butterfunk Biscuit Co

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Village

Cookies

Kale Salad

Map

More near South Village to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston