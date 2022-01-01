South Village restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
HAMBURGERS
Houseman
508 Greenwich Street, New York
|Left Side of the Menu II Meal Kit
|$100.00
***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***
- Smoked bluefish
- Pistachio and dried mint pesto
- Oat-chickpea crackers
- Citrus and tardivo salad
- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup
- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit
- Beluga lentils
- Spiced date cake
|Chicken
|$34.00
Roasted chicken, yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.
|Cabbage
|$16.00
Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.
Jerrell’s BETR BRGR
117 6th Ave, New York
|Supr BETR BRGR
|$15.00
Fully loaded DOUBLE BETR BRGR with two Impossible™ patties, "bacon", vegan chili, vegan cheese, lettuce & tomato, grilled onions, pickles & Jerrell’s special sauce. Plant-based and vegan!
|Cookies N Cream
|$8.00
Jerrell's signature vanilla oat milk soft serve, blended with crushed Oreos. Topped with vegan whipped cream, crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle.
|Loaded Chili Fries
|$10.00
Bowl of crispy waffle fries topped with our hearty vegan chili, vegan cheese, and shaved onions.
Altro Paradiso
234 Spring Street, New York
|Wagyu Burger
|$26.00
Caramelized radicchio, Gorgonzola, and French fries.
|Fennel Salad
|$21.00
With Castelvetrano olives and provolone.
(GF)
(Vegetarian)
|Torta
|$13.00
Dark chocolate and walnut cake with whipped cream.
(Vegetarian)
(GF)
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Capellini Corallo
|$21.95
Angel hair pasta with mussels, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat in a rich tomato sauce
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$15.95
Fresh pasta tubes in a classic tomato meat sauce
|Taglierini Sorrento
|$21.95
Fresh, thin black squid ink noodles with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, clams, fresh chopped tomatoes, parsley, olive oil, white wine and garlic sauce
232 Bleecker
232 Bleecker St, New York
|Winter Salad
|$18.00
smoked almonds, fig vinaigrette
|Veggie Burger Single
|$19.00
pickled carrots, crispy cheddar
|Beets & Lentils
|$12.00
shiso, pickled ginger
Maman King
375 Hudson Street, New York
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Brianna Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Pinch Chinese
177 Prince Street, New York
|Peking Duck Feast [Thursday Pick-Up]
|$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON THURSDAY, NOV. 25 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
|Peking Duck Feast [Wednesday Pick-Up]
|$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.