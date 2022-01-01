South Village American restaurants you'll love

Westville Hudson image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Houseman image

HAMBURGERS

Houseman

508 Greenwich Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Left Side of the Menu II Meal Kit$100.00
***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***
- Smoked bluefish
- Pistachio and dried mint pesto
- Oat-chickpea crackers
- Citrus and tardivo salad
- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup
- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit
- Beluga lentils
- Spiced date cake
Chicken$34.00
Roasted chicken, yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.
Cabbage$16.00
Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.
232 Bleecker image

 

232 Bleecker

232 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Salad$18.00
smoked almonds, fig vinaigrette
Veggie Burger Single$19.00
pickled carrots, crispy cheddar
Beets & Lentils$12.00
shiso, pickled ginger
12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal image

 

12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal

56 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Chairs - SoHo 56 MacDougal image

 

12 Chairs - SoHo 56 MacDougal

56 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
