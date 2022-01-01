South Village American restaurants you'll love
More about Westville Hudson
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Popular items
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Houseman
HAMBURGERS
Houseman
508 Greenwich Street, New York
|Popular items
|Left Side of the Menu II Meal Kit
|$100.00
***Please order a day in advance by using "Schedule for Later" on the initial pop up screen or edit at the top of the menu page***
- Smoked bluefish
- Pistachio and dried mint pesto
- Oat-chickpea crackers
- Citrus and tardivo salad
- Chicken, squash, and wood ear mushroom soup
- Yu choy, parmesan, garlic confit
- Beluga lentils
- Spiced date cake
|Chicken
|$34.00
Roasted chicken, yams, cashews, rosemary, brown butter.
|Cabbage
|$16.00
Charred cabbage, tahini, lemon, crushed seeds, Aleppo pepper.
More about 232 Bleecker
232 Bleecker
232 Bleecker St, New York
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$18.00
smoked almonds, fig vinaigrette
|Veggie Burger Single
|$19.00
pickled carrots, crispy cheddar
|Beets & Lentils
|$12.00
shiso, pickled ginger