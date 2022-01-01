South Village breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in South Village
More about Westville Hudson
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Popular items
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
|Arugula Parm
|$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Maman King
Maman King
375 Hudson Street, New York
|Popular items
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Brianna Sandwich
|$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
|Quiche Lorraine
|$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese