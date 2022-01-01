South Village breakfast spots you'll love

Westville Hudson image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Hudson
Maman King image

 

Maman King

375 Hudson Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Brianna Sandwich$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
More about Maman King
12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal image

 

12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal

56 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 12 Chairs - SoHo 58 MacDougal
12 Chairs - SoHo 56 MacDougal image

 

12 Chairs - SoHo 56 MacDougal

56 Macdougal Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 12 Chairs - SoHo 56 MacDougal

