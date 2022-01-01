Theater District restaurants you'll love
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Popular items
|L5 Gyro Pita
|$12.25
Gyro Pita with French Fries
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$18.25
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
|Small Greek Salad
|$10.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Popular items
|Jazzy Pasta
|$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
|Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
|Empanadas
|$10.00
Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|Popular items
|S4. Hot & Sour Chicken Gizzard 酸辣鸡胗
|$14.28
|S9. Stir Fried Egg with pepper 辣椒炒蛋
|$12.49
|S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉
|$15.48
More about Taco Dumbo
TACOS
Taco Dumbo
114 West 47th, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
|Baja Bowl
|$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
|Shroom Duo
|$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
More about Danji
Danji
346 W 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Trio Kimchi
|$10.00
cucumber, cabbage & radish
|Soy-Honey Chicken Wings
|$21.00
10 pieces of D'artagnan organic chicken, & pickled daikon
|Banchan Trio
|$8.00
beansprout, watercress & spicy squid
More about Toloache
Toloache
251 West 50th St, New York
|Popular items
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
|Enchiladas Borrachas
|$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
|Tradicional Guacamole
|$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
228 West 47 Street, New York
|Popular items
|B.E.L.T.
|$17.00
Bacon, over easy eggs, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli on grilled sourdough.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
Blue cheese aioli.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$19.00
Bueberry compote