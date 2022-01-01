Theater District restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Theater District restaurants

Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
L5 Gyro Pita$12.25
Gyro Pita with French Fries
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$18.25
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Small Greek Salad$10.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jazzy Pasta$20.00
Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Crispy and slightly caramelized
Empanadas$10.00
Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce
Silky Kitchen Time Square image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
S4. Hot & Sour Chicken Gizzard 酸辣鸡胗$14.28
S9. Stir Fried Egg with pepper 辣椒炒蛋$12.49
S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉$15.48
Taco Dumbo image

TACOS

Taco Dumbo

114 West 47th, New York

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
Shroom Duo$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
Danji image

 

Danji

346 W 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trio Kimchi$10.00
cucumber, cabbage & radish
Soy-Honey Chicken Wings$21.00
10 pieces of D'artagnan organic chicken, & pickled daikon
Banchan Trio$8.00
beansprout, watercress & spicy squid
Toloache image

 

Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
Tradicional Guacamole$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer
Restaurant banner

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B.E.L.T.$17.00
Bacon, over easy eggs, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli on grilled sourdough.
Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Blue cheese aioli.
Buttermilk Pancakes$19.00
Bueberry compote
LOS TACOS No.1 image

 

LOS TACOS No.1

229 W 43rd St. Ground Floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
Machaca Burrito$5.51
Shredded Beef and Egg
California Burrito$5.51
Bacon, Potato, Cheese and Egg
