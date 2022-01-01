Theater District Mexican restaurants you'll love

Taco Dumbo image

TACOS

Taco Dumbo

114 West 47th, New York

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
Shroom Duo$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
More about Taco Dumbo
Toloache image

 

Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
Tradicional Guacamole$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer
More about Toloache
LOS TACOS No.1 image

 

LOS TACOS No.1

229 W 43rd St. Ground Floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo Burrito$5.51
Marinated Ground Pork and Egg
Machaca Burrito$5.51
Shredded Beef and Egg
California Burrito$5.51
Bacon, Potato, Cheese and Egg
More about LOS TACOS No.1

