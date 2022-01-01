Theater District Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Theater District
More about Taco Dumbo
TACOS
Taco Dumbo
114 West 47th, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
|Baja Bowl
|$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
|Shroom Duo
|$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
More about Toloache
Toloache
251 West 50th St, New York
|Popular items
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
|Enchiladas Borrachas
|$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema and radish salad. Gluten-free.
|Tradicional Guacamole
|$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and Serrano. Mild. Gluten-free. Appetizer