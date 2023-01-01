Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Theater District

Go
Theater District restaurants
Toast

Theater District restaurants that serve ball soup

Toloache image

 

Toloache - 50th St.

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Matzah ball soup$17.00
More about Toloache - 50th St.
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave

630 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (10934 reviews)
Takeout
Matzo Ball & Noodle Soup$9.95
More about 5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Theater District

Chili

Noodle Soup

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Salmon

Map

More near Theater District to explore

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1107 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (426 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston