Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ball soup in
Theater District
/
New York
/
Theater District
/
Ball Soup
Theater District restaurants that serve ball soup
Toloache - 50th St.
251 West 50th St, New York
Avg 4.4
(12593 reviews)
Matzah ball soup
$17.00
More about Toloache - 50th St.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave
630 9th Ave, New York
Avg 4.4
(10934 reviews)
Matzo Ball & Noodle Soup
$9.95
More about 5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Theater District
Chili
Noodle Soup
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Salmon
More near Theater District to explore
West Village
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Washington Heights
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(482 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1107 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(426 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1072 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston