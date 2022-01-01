Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Theater District
/
New York
/
Theater District
/
Cake
Theater District restaurants that serve cake
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
No reviews yet
Orange Cake
$6.50
Greek Orange Cake
$6.00
Greek orange cake made with phyllo pastry and soaked in syrup.
More about Greek Xpress
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
No reviews yet
T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑
$4.96
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
