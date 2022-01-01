Cake in Theater District

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

Orange Cake$6.50
Greek Orange Cake$6.00
Greek orange cake made with phyllo pastry and soaked in syrup.
Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑$4.96
