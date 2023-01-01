Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Noodle soup in
Theater District
/
New York
/
Theater District
/
Noodle Soup
Theater District restaurants that serve noodle soup
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
No reviews yet
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
$15.80
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave
630 9th Ave, New York
Avg 4.4
(10934 reviews)
Matzo Ball & Noodle Soup
$9.95
More about 5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave
