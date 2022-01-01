Pancakes in
Theater District
/
New York
/
Theater District
/
Pancakes
Theater District restaurants that serve pancakes
Danji
346 W 52nd St, New York
Avg 4.2
(1869 reviews)
Shrimp Pancake
$26.00
sae-woo pajeon
More about Danji
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
228 West 47 Street, New York
No reviews yet
Buttermilk Pancakes
$19.00
Bueberry compote
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Browse other tasty dishes in Theater District
Tacos
Stew
Quesadillas
More near Theater District to explore
West Village
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Washington Heights
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
East Harlem
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston