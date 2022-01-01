Tacos in Theater District

Taco Dumbo

114 West 47th, New York

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Choose Any 3 Tacos$11.75
Toloache

251 West 50th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (12593 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Chicken breast adobado, pico de gallo and Manchego cheese. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size. Gluten-free.
Tacos de Camarón$17.00
Shrimp, Mexican cheeses, cabbage, chipotle crema. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size. Gluten-free.
