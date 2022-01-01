Tacos in Theater District
Toloache
251 West 50th St, New York
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$17.00
Carne asada, chipotle salsa, avocado, onions and cilantro. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size.
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Chicken breast adobado, pico de gallo and Manchego cheese. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size. Gluten-free.
|Tacos de Camarón
|$17.00
Shrimp, Mexican cheeses, cabbage, chipotle crema. 2 tacos per order. Appetizer size. Gluten-free.